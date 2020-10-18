veterans

Chicago-area veterans support group working to feed needy this holiday season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- With the holidays fast-approaching, one veteran's group is working to feed as many needy Chicago-area vets as possible.

The volunteer nonprofit group "Caring Patriots" is changing their practices this year in accordance with pandemic-related public health advice.

Rather than distributing food baskets, they've partnered with Jewel-Osco to let veterans shop for their holiday meals.

Now in its 12th year, the nonprofit has provided nearly 10,000 veterans with food for the holiday season, the organization said.

Volunteers will help those who need assistance with shopping.

Veterans can apply for food help through the group's website www.CaringPatriots.org or by emailing info@caringpatriots.org.

The deadline is Friday.
