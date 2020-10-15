Community & Events

WWII veteran Lorraine Knuth asks for birthday cards, donations for her 100th birthday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A World War II veteran in North Chicago wants you to join in on her 100th birthday celebration.

Lorraine Knuth is asking for birthday cards, as well as donations to build a new home for the Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago.

Midwest Veterans Closet helps veterans with things like food, clothing and other household items.

Knuth still helps out at the organization, and said they need more space to expand.

Knuth turns 100 on Halloween, so you still have plenty of time to send her a card.

All birthday cards should be sent to:

Midwest Veterans Closet
2323 Green Bay Road

North Chicago IL 60064

Or:

Midwest Veterans Closet
PO Box 278
WadsworthIL 60083

For more information on the organization and how to make a donation, click here to visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth chicagobirthday100 yearsworld war iifeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL FOID card applications, background checks show boom year
UChicago Booth School classes go remote after COVID-19 exposure
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Maywood leaders consider water shut off moratorium as hundreds get warning notices
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
IL reports 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Show More
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
'Belushi' movie is vibrant reflection of comedy legend's life
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy with sprinkles possible
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
Mother of alleged victims speaks out at Jerry Harris court hearing
More TOP STORIES News