Chicago March for Peace call for end to gun violence in wake of deadly shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- That deadly shooting at the "Bean" two weeks ago prompted a 10 p.m. curfew for people under 18, which will be in effect over the holiday weekend.Hundreds of people joined a March For Peace Saturday from the Magnificent Mile to Millennium Park, where Seandell Holliday was gunned down.It serves as another call for an end to gun violence in the city and across the country."We need to show our whole city that we can be united," said Pastor Kent Steiner with Chicago West Bible Church."I think it's going to take responsibility. It's going to take some collaboration," said marcher Adriannia Collins.The group hopes to pave the way, hopefully to a solution, to the gun violence seen in Chicago, Buffalo, and most recently, the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas."We really believe we need to come together at a time like this - pastors, people involved throughout the city," Steiner said.A coalition of faith leaders called "Hands Across Chicago," walked side-by-side with elected officials for the peace walk."We're declaring that there will be peaceful events throughout the summer," said Pastor Michael Eaddy with People's Church of the Harvest.Chicago Police unveiled a safety plan ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. It includes more officers downtown, on CTA trains and in neighborhoods, as well as a citywide curfew for minors starting at 10 p.m.The new policies are aimed at making an impact to the city for the better and end the holiday weekend without a life taken too soon."Gun violence isn't going to go away overnight. At least, we will see that there are people in the community that are willing to come out here and stand up, and fight in prayer for the changes that we need," Collins said.