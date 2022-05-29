peace march

Chicago March for Peace call for end to gun violence in wake of deadly shootings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

March for Peace call for end to gun violence in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- That deadly shooting at the "Bean" two weeks ago prompted a 10 p.m. curfew for people under 18, which will be in effect over the holiday weekend.

Hundreds of people joined a March For Peace Saturday from the Magnificent Mile to Millennium Park, where Seandell Holliday was gunned down.

RELATED: Teen charged after boy killed near Millennium Park 'Bean;' Mayor Lightfoot enacts weekend curfew

It serves as another call for an end to gun violence in the city and across the country.

"We need to show our whole city that we can be united," said Pastor Kent Steiner with Chicago West Bible Church.

"I think it's going to take responsibility. It's going to take some collaboration," said marcher Adriannia Collins.

The group hopes to pave the way, hopefully to a solution, to the gun violence seen in Chicago, Buffalo, and most recently, the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas.

"We really believe we need to come together at a time like this - pastors, people involved throughout the city," Steiner said.

A coalition of faith leaders called "Hands Across Chicago," walked side-by-side with elected officials for the peace walk.

"We're declaring that there will be peaceful events throughout the summer," said Pastor Michael Eaddy with People's Church of the Harvest.

Chicago Police unveiled a safety plan ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. It includes more officers downtown, on CTA trains and in neighborhoods, as well as a citywide curfew for minors starting at 10 p.m.

RELATED: Memorial Day safety: Chicago beefs up security around city for holiday weekend

The new policies are aimed at making an impact to the city for the better and end the holiday weekend without a life taken too soon.

"Gun violence isn't going to go away overnight. At least, we will see that there are people in the community that are willing to come out here and stand up, and fight in prayer for the changes that we need," Collins said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago violencepeace marchchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEACE MARCH
2 boys shot in Albany Park on eve of 'No Crime Day' in Chicago
West Side peace walk offers city's youth alternative to gun violence
'We are American also so don't hate us,' Chinatown march denounces Asian hate
March, rally stands up against Asian hate in wake of Atlanta shootings
TOP STORIES
Body of missing UIC student ID'd weeks after girlfriend found dead
15 injured, 1 seriously in boat explosion during refueling: police
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Cause of death for boy found dead in suitcase revealed, police say
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
Mother accused of killing daughter over 'taking her dad's side': cops
Show More
9 shot, 3 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend shooting, police say
Chicago celebrates Memorial Day weekend
Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub makes debut Memorial Day weekend
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Chicago Weather: Breezy, cooler by the lake Sunday
More TOP STORIES News