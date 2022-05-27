chicago violence

Memorial Day safety: Chicago beefs up security around city for holiday weekend

The city's 10 p.m. curfew for those under 18 will be in effect this weekend
By
Chicago beefs up security around city for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the holiday weekend, and while some may be excited, others are going into this weekend cautiously.

Memorial Day weekend is typically a violent one in Chicago.

Last year, 32 people were shot over the weekend, 3 of them fatally.

However, this year, all officers' days off are being canceled and the city's amended curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors.

Before the weekend even started, there was an alarming sight for people living in the Near North neighborhood as gunmen brazenly opened fire Thursday night. More than three dozen shots were fired, with bullets hitting cars and apartments. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Video shows at least three gunmen firing off dozens of shots near Cabrini Green on Chicago's Near North Side in broad daylight.



But for residents, visitors and city leaders, it's another disconcerting moment as people get ready to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

"This is surely a moment where we need to come together as a city government, as elected officials, but as residents," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

RELATED: Demand for private security in neighborhoods, businesses grows in Chicago and suburbs

Police are beefing up their presence in parks and at the beaches, which they know will attract large numbers of people.

"In those areas, we'll have more bike patrols [and] more foot patrols to add safety and security 24/7 at all these major events," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

City leaders also reiterated that young people are welcome downtown while reminding them, and parents, of the new 10 p.m. weekend curfew for those under 18.

"I urge our students to spend time with small groups of friends and avoid large gatherings which can get out of hand," said Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

After a fatal shooting near the "Bean," evening security checkpoints for unaccompanied minors will remain in effect. Police are also preparing for crowds to go elsewhere.

"So, I feel confident in our plan that we have for this weekend and really for this summer. But literally, we're got to be nimble and flexible because circumstances and functions have to be changed," Lightfoot said.

The cooler temperatures Friday night may help keep crowds down for the kickoff to the holiday weekend, but warmer temperatures the next few days could mean for a busy weekend for police here and elsewhere.
