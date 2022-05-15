teen killed

Chicago Loop shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, downtown, including boy, 16, near Millennium Park 'Bean'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Teen shot, killed near the Bean downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the Loop Saturday night after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near "the Bean," Chicago police said.

The first shooting took place about 7:30 p.m.

The boy was in the 200-block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, CPD said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Teen shot and killed in West Englewood, police say

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two people of interest were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, police said. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Then, just after 11:40 p.m., an 18- to 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking in the 300-block of South State Street when two boys shot into the group, police said.

The man whose age is unknown was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. The 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Two boys are being questioned, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

In response to the first Loop shooting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement, saying:

"Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable. Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss.

"Of course, young people are welcome everywhere in our city, but community norms require respect for each other, people's property, and the sanctity of life. Anything less simply will not be tolerated. We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence. We all must condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible and continue to take action against anyone who violates these basic community norms. And I continue to call upon parents and guardians to step up, to ensure that your children understand basic values of respect, and that you take responsibility for knowing at all times where your children are and who they are with.

"We will be taking additional actions to stop this lawlessness and will share details as soon as possible on what additional measures we will be taking to help prevent events like this from happening in the future."


Police said hundreds of young people were at Millennium Park Saturday night and began flooding surrounding streets. Officers were called in to clear the park.

WATCH: Chicago police attempt to clear crowds downtown


Hundreds of young people who were at Millennium Park Saturday night began flooding surrounding streets, police said.



Police did not provide further information about the incident.

