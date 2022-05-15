Chicago Loop shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, downtown, including boy, 16, near Millennium Park 'Bean'

WATCH: Chicago police attempt to clear crowds downtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11851056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of young people who were at Millennium Park Saturday night began flooding surrounding streets, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the Loop Saturday night after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near "the Bean," Chicago police said.The first shooting took place about 7:30 p.m.The boy was in the 200-block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, CPD said.He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.At least two people of interest were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, police said. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.Then, just after 11:40 p.m., an 18- to 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking in the 300-block of South State Street when two boys shot into the group, police said.The man whose age is unknown was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. The 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two boys are being questioned, and Area Three detectives are investigating.In response to the first Loop shooting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement, saying:Police said hundreds of young people were at Millennium Park Saturday night and began flooding surrounding streets. Officers were called in to clear the park.Police did not provide further information about the incident.