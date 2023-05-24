Gov. Pritzker deploys peacekeepers to Chicago for Memorial Day weekend

Governor JB Pritzker sent a unit of peacekeepers to deploy in Chicago in the next few days in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the new initiative, called the Citywide Crisis Prevention and Response Unit (CPRU). It will have more than 30 peacekeepers and street outreach partners to "provide essential assistance in de-escalation, conflict resolution, and crisis support across Chicago."

"In preparing for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer in Chicago, it is critical that we have as many stakeholders as possible at the table to ensure peace and safety on our city's streets," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

They will be in place by the upcoming holiday weekend