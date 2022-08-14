Chicago weather: NWS warns of high waves, 'life-threatening' swimming conditions in Lake Michigan

Beach Hazards Statement in effect for Cook, Lake, Lake (IN) counties until Monday morning, NWS says

The National Weather Service issued a warning about high Lake Michigan waves and "life-threatening" swimming conditions in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High waves will build at Chicago area beaches Sunday, leading to dangerous swimming conditions starting in the afternoon and continuing through at least Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning.

Waves will reach heights up to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches, NWS said. Affected areas include northern and central Cook County, Lake County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana

Swimming conditions will be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers, NWS said. NWS warned residents to stay out of the water and avoid venturing out onto piers, jetties, break walls, or other shoreline structures.

For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches, click here.