Chicago Weather: Scattered, potentially severe storms forecast for area | Radar

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the fast-moving storms could create torrential downpours for about 15-20 minutes before moving out.
The National Weather Service has the Chicago area under a marginal risk for severe weather.
There may be a brief lull in precipitation in the early afternoon, but severe storms could begin moving through the area between 2-8 p.m.
Wednesday's high temperature is forecast to be 74 degrees. Rainy conditions are expected the rest of the week before clearing out for Memorial Day weekend.