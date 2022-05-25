Chicago Weather: Scattered, potentially severe storms forecast for area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's weather forecast calls for scattered storms to move through the area, potentially becoming severe in the evening.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the fast-moving storms could create torrential downpours for about 15-20 minutes before moving out.The National Weather Service has the Chicago area under a marginal risk for severe weather.There may be a brief lull in precipitation in the early afternoon, but severe storms could begin moving through the area between 2-8 p.m.Wednesday's high temperature is forecast to be 74 degrees. Rainy conditions are expected the rest of the week before clearing out for Memorial Day weekend.