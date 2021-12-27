Weather

Chicago Weather: 1st measurable snow of season forecast Tuesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Weather: 1st measurable snow of season forecast Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is expected to see its first snow of the season Tuesday after one of the longest snowless droughts in the city's history.

ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz says the snow is expected to begin late in the morning, likely after the morning commute. Snow amounts of around 1-2.5 inches are expected across the area.

The snow is expected to melt quickly with temperatures climbing into the 30s Tuesday evening.

The forecast means one of the longest stretches the city has ever gone without snow will likely come to an end.

The last time Chicago saw measurable snow was March 15. For the first time in recorded history, Chicago went an entire fall season without measurable snow.

The record snowless stretch for Chicago occurred in 2012, when the city went 290 days without measurable snow. Chicago would need to make it until Friday to break that record, according to the National Weather Service.

Measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.

