Chicago weather forecast: Thousands still without power hours after winter storm moves through area

Severe weather brought down tree branches and power lines mainly in the north and northwest Chicago suburbs, causing thousands of outages.

Illinois weather varied widely Wednesday, with an ice storm in the north and tornado watch down south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over 92,000 people in the Chicago area are without power after a winter storm brought heavy rain and ice to the area.

The weight of the ice has brought down trees, power lines, blocked streets and made roadways slick and dangerous.

Parts of southern Wisconsin are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of central, east central, north central and northeast central Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The roads in the north suburbs were much better early Thursday morning than they were Wednesday, as crews were out overnight spreading salt.

Those without power are mainly north and northwest of the city.

Many residents are finding ice everywhere.

"The roads kind of got icier; my driveway is complete ice right now," one resident said.

Crews are working to restore power to customers as quickly as possible, and estimated 80% would have the lights back on by Thursday evening.

In McHenry County, downed power lines and trees blocking many a darkened street are making getting around even more treacherous for families who haven't only lost power, but heat as well.

"I've got a pizza in the car, and we're going to discuss where we are going next," said Elois Kasza of Crystal Lake.

In Lake County, ice has encased tree limbs, power lines, signs and any other freestanding objects. In Lindenhurst, ice downed a tree limb onto a power line. ComEd was on the scene soon after.

In Antioch, the combination of dropping temperatures and rain made for dangerous conditions on the roads. Delilah Hately, on the hunt for a new car, cautiously test drove the vehicle along slick, icy roadways.

"I just took it a bit slower, just kind of knowing my surroundings, making sure that I wasn't going too fast," she said.

On Route I-73 near Interstate 94, just east of Antioch, roads were shut down after a tree fell onto power lines, which spilled onto the roadways.

All across the northern suburbs - in Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Round lake Heights and more, iced-over tree branches came down onto roads, onto power lines, or both.

In Crystal Lake, a huge branch came crashing down, weighed down by the ice buildup from the steady rain all day.

Over 50 flights were canceled at O'Hare as of about 5:30 a.m., and 10 were canceled at Midway. Flight delays were less than 15 minutes at both airports.

By contrast, in downstate Illinois, temperatures were in the 70s, with a tornado watch in effect, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Temperatures warmed Wednesday night into Thursday, with temps close to 50 degrees Thursday morning before falling again the afternoon. Gusty winds are expected.

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with a high of 28 degrees. A few flurries are possible Friday night.

