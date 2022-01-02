Weather Chicago: New Year's Day snow storm causes issues on roads across area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11415888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago area is beginning the new year with a winter storm that is expected to bring upwards of five inches of snow in some places.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is beginning the new year with a winter storm that is expected to bring upwards of 5 inches of snow in some places, making a mess of roadways.Most areas will see snow accumulations in the 3- to 5-inch range, though areas near Lake Michigan could end up with more due to lake enhancement and lake effect snow showers, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz. The city will likely see more than 5 inches.In response to the storm, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it's deploying about 300 plows. The salt spreaders will focus on addressing ice and snow along the city's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive, the department said in a release.But the streets are still slick in some areas.Several crashes took place as the snow fell, and a cold front coming in has made the roads even more slick for drivers.A driver lost control on an exit ramp in north suburban Gurnee, heading from westbound Interstate 94 to Belvidere Road.A mother and three kids were OK, but they had to wait three hours for a tow truck.Flights were also disrupted. As of about 6 a.m. Sunday, O'Hare had over 500 cancellations, and Midway had 60.And parts of the lakefront are closed because of the snow and high waves. The Lakefront Trail is closed at Oak Street to Ohio Street and Fullerton Avenue to North Avenue. Access to the underpass at Chicago Avenue is also closed."I was like, let me make a run and as soon as I looked out the window I said maybe not," said Chicagoan Rob Robinson.Early 2022 brought snow and ice, blanketing the city as drivers tried to make it to their destination with little concern."It's pretty windy, but as long as you're prepared and have layers on, it's not too bad," said fellow Chicagoan, Kendall Junger.Snow accumulations will reach 3 to 6 inches, contributing to the dangerous travel conditions."Hopefully, it doesn't get much worse in the meantime," added Ben Clay, who was driving to Wheaton. "Take it a bit slow. Leave some distance between the guy in front of you."Much of the snow had wrapped up by 6 a.m. Sunday, but a band of lake effect snow will impact the city and parts of Lake County, Illinois, Cook County and even eastern DuPage County. Another couple of inches will be possible in these areas."I miss it. I like having all four seasons, so it's nice to kind of feel a little bit like the holidays have finally started even though they're ending," Junger said.Winds will stay gusty as temperatures fall into the teens, so expect roads to remain in poor condition into Sunday morning, meteorologist Greg Dutra said.Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, the lake effect snow band will shift into northwest Indiana before moving into southwest Michigan in the afternoon.TheTuesday after one of the longest snow droughts in the city's history.