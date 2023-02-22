Chicago weather forecast includes Ice Storm Warning for parts of area, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Advisories have expanded and an Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Chicago area, as a winter storm forecast for Wednesday is expected to bring heavy rain for much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for DuPage County from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday and for northern Cook, Lake, Kane and DeKalb counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for McHenry County from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Parts of southern Wisconsin will also be under an Ice Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said there is concern for ice accumulation in the far north suburbs, mainly in parts of Lake and McHenry counties. However, the heavier the rain that falls, the less likely it will be to ice up.

Elsewhere in the Chicago area, heavy rain will be likely with 1 to 2 inches possible. The highest totals will be southeast of the Interstate 55 corridor, and you might even hear some rumbles of thunder.

The first round of precipitation started early Wednesday in the south suburbs, and was expected to expand into the western suburbs and city throughout the morning, primarily as rain.

There will likely be a more noticeable impact through the afternoon and evening from heavy rain in the city and south to icy conditions north, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Gusty winds are also expected.

Some localized flooding is possible due to heavy downpours.

Temperatures will warm Wednesday night into Thursday, with temps close to 50 degrees Thursday morning before falling again the afternoon.

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with a high of 28 degrees. A few flurries are possible Friday night.

Stick with ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 AccuWeather Team for the latest updates on the winter storm.