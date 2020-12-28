Chicago Weather: 1 to 5 inches of snow expected Tuesday night; Winter Weather Advisory issued

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9144486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get your shovels out! The Chicago area is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of wet, heavy snow before the end of the year.is in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Cook, De Kalb, Du Page, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties.is in effect for Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday.Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected to begin falling across Chicagoland in the early evening on Tuesday before transitioning to mixed precipitation, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are expected, with the highest snowfall amounts expected along I-88 and north.Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are also possible just inland away from the Lake Michigan shore, Scott said.Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions and periods of sharply reduced visibility late Tuesday afternoon into the early to mid evening, Scott said. The storm could also impact the Wednesday morning commute as well.Some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing and wind gusts up to 30mph.