Halloween weather forecast calls for first snow of season for Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trick-or-treaters in the Chicago area could be dealing with a spooky weather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says the forecast calls for cold, windy weather with the first snowflakes of the season likely.

Butler said the snowflakes will likely arrive after the morning commute, with some snow in the afternoon as well.

Most of the area could see some accumulation on elevated areas, but most places will get less than an inch of snow.

Parts of northwest Indiana could see an inch or more of accumulation due to lake effect snow.

In addition to the snow, Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures around noon are forecast to be around 34, and 38 degrees around 4 p.m.