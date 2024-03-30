Chicago considers pilot program to clear snow from city sidewalks

Chicago could soon approve a snow-shoveling program geared towards the elderly and those with disabilities. The Illinois Answers Project weighs in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City records show snow-packed sidewalks have been a reoccurring complaint for thousands of people across Chicago. In the past five years, Chicagoans have made more than 22,000 complaints to 311 for unshoveled sidewalks, city records show.

The problem has often left the elderly and those with disabilities unable to leave their homes. However, help may be on the way if the Chicago City Council approves a pilot program to plow some city sidewalks. Last summer, the City Council commissioned a group to study options for a pilot program. It is scheduled to report back in the spring with a plan for potential approval. If all goes smoothly, snow plowing could begin as soon as next winter.

For now, the responsibility for clearing sidewalk snow falls on property owners, which some critics say is the root of the problem. You can read more about this potential snow-shoveling program at illinoisanswers.org.