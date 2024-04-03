Chicago weather forecast: Storm bringing mix of rain, snow to area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A storm moving through the Chicago area Wednesday could create sloppy conditions for the morning commute and even some accumulating snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Boone, DeKalb McHenry counties which is in effect until noon.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says one to three inches of snow may accumulate in areas under the advisory. The snow could result in low visibility at times.

ABC7 Storm Tracker checks out slick road conditions as a storm brings a mix of rain and snow Wednesday.

Most areas may only see snow accumulation on grassy areas.

See the latest AccuWeather report

Butler said a blustery mix of rain and snow is expected to linger into the afternoon and diminishing through the evening.