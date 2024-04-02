Chicago weather forecast includes snow for Wednesday after rainy start to week | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see some spring snow early Wednesday morning, after a rainy start to the week.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with snow showers and gusty winds.

Some accumulation is possible.

Snow is likely during the morning commute Wednesday and throughout the day.

An inch or 2 of snow is possible on grassy areas, but there is potential for several inches in the northwest suburbs.

A rain/snow mix could linger Thursday morning before better weather arrives.

More rain and colder air are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Northwest Indiana also has a low risk of a few tornadoes between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornado warnings were issued around 6 a.m. for the area on Tuesday.

Storm damage was reported in southern Indiana early Tuesday morning.

Video from Evansville shows trees down, roofs ripped off and overall debris.

Tornado warnings were issued around 6 a.m. for the area. The NWS has not confirmed if a tornado touched down.

Schools were closed Tuesday because of the damage.

