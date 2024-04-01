Chicago weather forecast includes slight risk of severe weather Monday, expected snow this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Chicago's south suburbs and northwest Indiana have a slight risk of severe weather Monday, ahead of expected snow later this week.

Storms were developing in western Illinois Monday afternoon, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said. The storms are expected to sweep across the area, and could impact the Chicago Cubs and White Sox games.

Some of the storms might have small hail and gusty winds. Parts of the south suburbs and northwest Indiana are under a Level 1 risk of severe weather for hail and wind.

More showers with some thunder and gusty winds are expected Monday night.

More rain and colder air are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Some parts of the area will see snow Tuesday.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with snow showers and gusty winds.

Some accumulation is possible.

Snow is likely during the morning commute Wednesday and throughout the day.

An inch or 2 of snow is possible on grassy areas, but there is potential for several inches in the northwest suburbs.

A rain/snow mix could linger Thursday morning before better weather arrives.