Chicago Weather: Cold snap moves in with below 0 temperatures overnight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Weather: Cold tips for dealing with freezing temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An extreme cold snap has moved into the area, with wind chills forecast to reach -20 below zero overnight.

Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the single digits, with a colder night forecast.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for the entire area at 8 p.m. and be in effect through noon Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures going into Wednesday morning are expected to be the coldest of the season, with temperatures going below zero and wind chills of -20.

The National Weather Service warns the bitter cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Chicago has activated six community warming centers which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-45 W. Wilson Ave
-4312 W. North Ave1140 W. 79th Street (79th/Racine Ave)
- 1140 W. 79th Street (79th/Racine Ave)
-8650 S. Commercial
-4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave
-10 S. Kedzie (Kedzie/Madison Ave)

The Garfield Center, at 10 S. Kedzie, is available 24/7. Libraries and park district sites are also available. To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.

There are some steps you can take to keep your vehicle running and your house warm.



There are some steps you can take to keep your vehicle running and your house warm:
  • To keep your car running in the extreme cold, get your battery checked and make sure you have jumper cables in your trunk.


  • Keep your gas tank at least half full.

  • Have an emergency kit equipped with blankets, non-perishable food, boots and extra clothing in case you get stranded.


    RELATED: Winter Wonder: What is 'pancake ice' on Lake Michigan, how does it form?
    ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott explains what Lake Michigan's pancake ice is and how it forms.



    When it comes to your home, experts advise:

  • Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees

  • Have your furnace inspected to make sure it's working safely and efficiently.

  • Replace your furnace filter if it's been a while.


    • The Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, be sure they are UL certified and at least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. The use of a space heater in children's rooms should be monitored closely as children sometimes move them close to or into the bed with tragic results, officials said. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet. With the added demand on furnaces and boilers, CFD also reminds residents they are required by ordinance to have working carbon monoxide detectors to protect against carbon monoxide leaks from a heating system that could be fatal over time, and to keep smoke detectors in working order.

    Another big problem in the cold: busted pipes.

    To prevent this from happening:

  • Allow a slow trickle of water to flow from your faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing

  • Open doors and cabinets to allow heat to get to bathroom pipes and pipes under sinks.


    • When it comes to protecting yourself from frostbite or hypothermia, use common sense, dress in layers and always wear a hat and gloves.

