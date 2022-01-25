Chicago Weather: Cold snap moves in with below 0 temperatures overnight

Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the single digits, with a colder night forecast.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for the entire area at 8 p.m. and be in effect through noon Wednesday.
Overnight temperatures going into Wednesday morning are expected to be the coldest of the season, with temperatures going below zero and wind chills of -20.
The National Weather Service warns the bitter cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Chicago has activated six community warming centers which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-45 W. Wilson Ave
-4312 W. North Ave
- 1140 W. 79th Street (79th/Racine Ave)
-8650 S. Commercial
-4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave
-10 S. Kedzie (Kedzie/Madison Ave)
The Garfield Center, at 10 S. Kedzie, is available 24/7. Libraries and park district sites are also available. To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
Cold Weather Tips
There are some steps you can take to keep your vehicle running and your house warm:
When it comes to your home, experts advise:
The Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, be sure they are UL certified and at least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. The use of a space heater in children's rooms should be monitored closely as children sometimes move them close to or into the bed with tragic results, officials said. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet. With the added demand on furnaces and boilers, CFD also reminds residents they are required by ordinance to have working carbon monoxide detectors to protect against carbon monoxide leaks from a heating system that could be fatal over time, and to keep smoke detectors in working order.
Another big problem in the cold: busted pipes.
To prevent this from happening:
When it comes to protecting yourself from frostbite or hypothermia, use common sense, dress in layers and always wear a hat and gloves.