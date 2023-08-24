WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for area with temps around 100 forecast

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 24, 2023 10:32AM
LIVE temperatures as dangerous heat descends on Chicago area
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE temperatures as dangerous heat descends on Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is set for another day of extreme heat on Thursday, with a chance to top 100 degrees.

Thursday morning, heat index readings were already up into the mid-90s. This comes after record heat on Wednesday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said if any storms materialize, they could cool temperatures some.

The high temperature for Thursday is forecast to be 101 degrees, with heat index readings up to 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the area, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago heat wave safety: Cooling centers, heat related illness symptoms and treatment, and other ways to stay cool

Butler said the humidity is not expected to drop much on Friday, but the temperatures will come down, with a high of 86 degrees forecast.

Wednesday afternoon, heat index values were above 110 degrees in most locations. By 4 p.m., the air temperature high was recorded at 98 at O'Hare, which breaks the previous record of 97 set in 1947.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW