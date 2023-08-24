Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for area with temps around 100 forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is set for another day of extreme heat on Thursday, with a chance to top 100 degrees.

Thursday morning, heat index readings were already up into the mid-90s. This comes after record heat on Wednesday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said if any storms materialize, they could cool temperatures some.

The high temperature for Thursday is forecast to be 101 degrees, with heat index readings up to 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the area, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago heat wave safety: Cooling centers, heat related illness symptoms and treatment, and other ways to stay cool

Butler said the humidity is not expected to drop much on Friday, but the temperatures will come down, with a high of 86 degrees forecast.

Wednesday afternoon, heat index values were above 110 degrees in most locations. By 4 p.m., the air temperature high was recorded at 98 at O'Hare, which breaks the previous record of 97 set in 1947.