Chicago weather: Extreme heat in forecast, with temps set to rise Tuesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extreme heat is forecast to begin moving into the Chicago area Tuesday, with even hotter temperatures expected later in the week.

On Tuesday, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says heat indices will reach into the upper 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for LaSalle County in Illinois and LaPorte County in Indiana, with heat indices potentially reaching 100 degrees.

Chicago heat wave: How to stay cool

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day this week, with highs reaching the upper 90s and heat index readings likely exceeding 105 degrees.

Chicago area schools switch to e-learning, delay start to deal with oppressive heat

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston and Will counties. The warnings are scheduled to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is scheduled to be in effect for much of the area Thursday.