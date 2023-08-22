Chicago area schools switch to e-learning, delay start to deal with oppressive heat

Downers Grove School District 58 pushed back the start of school while other districts have switched to e-learning due to oppressively heat this week.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Schools across the Chicago area are taking precautions with oppressive heat and humidity

The conditions mean it will be dangerous, especially for schools without air conditioning.

Thornton Township High School District 205 will move to e-learning Tuesday through Thursday.

School districts across the Chicago area are taking precautions over the next several days due to the heat.

Downers Grove District 58 decided to delay the start of school from Wednesday to Friday.

The district has 5,000 students and 700 staff members in 13 K-through-eight schools, and administrators said all but two of those schools have little or no air conditioning. Superintendent Kevin Russell said he did not want to have to delay the start of the year, and in fact waited until Monday to make sure the dangerous heat was still in the forecast, but in the end the decision came down to safety.

"Staff and kids, there's health concerns. Whenever it's that hot, it is really challenging to sit in a space for six, seven hours. Also, though, we really want to make sure that our learning is effective and that our teachers can be successful delivering their lesson plans," he said.

The district is working to equip the schools with air conditioning. A nearly $180 million referendum passed in November and adding air conditioning to schools by 2026 is part of that plan.

At Chicago Public Schools, portable air conditioners are in place as well as large fans, but every classroom as at least one window A/C unit.

"We have extra window units, so again we're going to keep an ear out for any schools that's having any issues," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

Meanwhile, the Barrington High School football team is starting its final week of practice. Coaches there concerned about safety and taking precautions.

According to IHSA rules, schools may have to cut practices short. The IHSA rules apply to all sports including soccer.

Those rules call for taking temperature readings every 30 minutes starting a half hour before practice. Schools also have to provide cooling stations like shaded areas with ice and water.