Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain overnight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong and even severe thunderstorms are possible across the Chicago area late Thursday night.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of the Chicago area are under a "slight" risk for severe weather. A higher chance of severe weather is possible in the far northwest suburbs, which are under an "enhanced" risk.



After temps climbs into the low 90s Thursday afternoon, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the first storms are expected to arrive in the Chicago area between 9 and 10 p.m.

"This will be mainly between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., although I still think there could be some storms that hold on even as we get toward that 5 a.m. hour tomorrow morning," Butler said.

The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be strong, damaging winds, though there is also the possibility for large hail and heavy rain, Butler said.

That rain is especially needed in the northern suburbs, where Butler said Lake and McHenry counties are currently in an "extreme" drought - the worst since 2012.
