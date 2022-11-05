Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph

Highest gusts expected between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Gusts could top 60mph in some parts of the area. The highest gusts are expected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. but expect it to be windy all day long, ABC7 Meteorologist Mark Dutra said.

The Chicago area is already seeing 50-plus miles per hour gusts which is enough to do damage, Dutra said.

Scattered showers will also hang around through early afternoon, embedded storms would not be surprising, Dutra said.

Temps will drop as the cold front passes through.