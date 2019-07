Chicago Weather: Isolated showers possible until 2 p.m. Saturday

CHICAGO -- Isolated showers are possible until 2 p.m. Saturday.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in La Salle County until 4 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Jasper, Lake and Netwon counties in Indiana until 2:45 p.m.The rest of the day Saturday is expected to be dry.Dangerous swimming conditions and minor flooding are expected Saturday along southern Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.Starting around 1 p.m., dangerous swimming conditions because of strong rip and structural currents are expected along the beaches and shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement.In addition, winds up to 20 mph could bring waves as tall as 6 feet crashing into the shorelines, the weather service said.The flood advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.