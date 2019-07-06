Chicago Weather: Isolated showers possible until 2 p.m. Saturday

CHICAGO -- Isolated showers are possible until 2 p.m. Saturday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in La Salle County until 4 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Jasper, Lake and Netwon counties in Indiana until 2:45 p.m.
The rest of the day Saturday is expected to be dry.
Dangerous swimming conditions and minor flooding are expected Saturday along southern Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.
Starting around 1 p.m., dangerous swimming conditions because of strong rip and structural currents are expected along the beaches and shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement.
In addition, winds up to 20 mph could bring waves as tall as 6 feet crashing into the shorelines, the weather service said.
The flood advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.
