Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Potentially severe storms expected to move in to city, suburbs

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe storms are expected to hit parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for LaSalle County until 5:30 p.m.

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said most areas will see rain and storms, but the greatest potential for severe weather is south and west of Chicago.

Severe storms are possible anytime from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m., with the highest threat between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Mowry said.

The greatest risks with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, hail and high winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk remains low.
