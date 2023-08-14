Chicago weather today: Flood Watch in effect for much of area | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain and flooding are possible in the Chicago area on Monday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties until Tuesday at midnight.

Parts of the area, especially in the north, could end up with 2 to 3 inches of rain, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said. If that rain materializes, it could result in flash-flood issues.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago asked people to conserve water to prevent issues with municipal sewers. The district asked residents to delay showers and baths, flush less frequently and wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine.

There is also a Beach Hazard Statement scheduled to go into effect at 4 p.m. That's expected to go through Tuesday evening.