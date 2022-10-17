Weather Chicago: Some suburbs report first snow of season; advisory issued for NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first snowflakes of the season fell across parts of the Chicago area Monday morning, and more is possible as the day goes on.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the potential for challenging travel conditions in Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana until 1 a.m. EST Tuesday.
Winds will also pick up, making it a blustery day and adding to the possibility of lower visibility, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
There was a freeze warning for parts of Wisconsin early Monday morning.
And there were reports of a snow mix in Homer Glen and Romeoville, Butler said.
Light snow showers are possible as the day goes on, she said.
