Chicago Weather: Light snow returns as DSS continues clearing streets from residential streets

About an inch of snow accumulation is expected as showers begin late evening.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation continued its response to Monday's snow storm with nearly 500 snow vehicles, according to a DSS statement.
DSS worked to clear up snow from main roads and transitioned to clearing snow from residential streets Tuesday evening, the statement said.
According to the statement, the department added addtional crews in every ward to remove and relocate snow to predetermined City-owned lots. DSS priortized snow piles around schools, hospitals, fire departments and police stations. The city does not plow alleys.
While garbage collection may be delayed, service will be extended through Saturday and garbage trucks will track the alleyways to make them more passable, the statement added.
The snow fleet can be followed in real time at chicagoshovels.org. Residents can sign up to receive up to date weather conditons and emergency information.
Chicago-area residents were digging out once again Tuesday morning after yet another winter storm dumped more than a foot of heavy lake-effect snow in some places.
It's been a fierce February, as this latest blast of snow has been coupled with brutal cold. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation after the storm to open up resources.
The highest snow totals were reported in Chicago and Cook County, as well as areas along Lake Michigan. West Ridge, on Chicago's far North Side, reported the most snow with 18.6 inches, followed by 18.2 inches in Oak Park, 18.0 inches in Evanston and 17.7 inches at Midway.
The far western suburbs had only seen about 2 to 6 inches of snow, while some south suburbs saw 6 to 10 inches. Near the lake, in Chicago and Northwest Indiana, snow totals ranged from 10 to 18 inches of snow.
So far this month, there has been almost 12 inches of snow. But there have been 43.4 inches so far this season, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. The season total is already the snowiest since 2018 to 2019.
Tuesday also marked nine consecutive days with measurable snow falling at O'Hare, tying the record streak set in February 2018. And with more snow predicted Wednesday afternoon, it would make 10 in a row, setting a new record. Tuesday is 12th day in a row with temperatures below freezing, too.
Road conditions remained hazardous in the city and much of the surrounding area as plows worked to keep up with the amount of snow that fell.
The city does not plow alleys.
"Cars stuck all over in the ditches, had to dig myself out a few times. Been a war all day," snow removal worker Rick Lake said.
ABC7 cameras were rolling as we checked out Chicago's side streets and main roads Tuesday - many still full of snow.
The fine, light snowfall combined with fierce winds led to major issues for all types of transportation.
It led to a dangerous situation in west suburban Addison, where a Jeep plunged off Interstate 355 and landed on the street below. State police said the driver lost control. One person was hospitalized, but should be okay.
Both the Yellow and Purple lines were stopped for several hours because of switching issues at Howard. The Purple Line has since resumed service between Howard and Linden. The Yellow line is still suspended.
"From switch problems to mechanical problems to cars on the tracks," Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said.
Early Tuesday morning, a handful of cars and even a snowplow got stuck on the tracks. And Metra crews blasted heaters around the clock to prevent their switches from freezing.
"We have been out there every night de-icing the doors and trying to keep up and keep it from causing problems, because that could stop a train," Reile said.
The near-whiteout conditions created treacherous driving conditions.
In just the past 24 hours, Illinois State Police responded to hundreds of weather-related crashes. On Tuesday afternoon, a car slid off of the I-355 bridge in Addison then landed onto Lake Street.
"I have been stuck on all side streets," Lake said. "Stick to the main roads and you will be fine. Everything else is terrible."
Across the city, neighborhoods a mess. Crews are asking people to do their part and have patience.
To locate a warming center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
The city also has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments.
The city is also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors. The city urged people not to shovel snow off rooftops, as it is a great way to get hurt. Officials say if your home is heated properly, some of that snow will melt.
Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working -- citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.