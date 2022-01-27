snow

Chicago weather: Lake effect snow could dump over 6 inches on Cook County, NW Indiana

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cook County and Lake County, Indiana
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago, NW Ind. could see over 6 inches of lake effect snow overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana could see over half a foot of lake effect snow overnight Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch for central and southern Cook County near the lakeshore as well as for northern Lake County, Indiana is in effect from midnight through 12 p.m. Friday.

Lake effect snow is expected to develop late Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The National Weather Service said areas that see the lake effect snow can expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches or more possible in some areas. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible and could reduce visibilities to less than half a mile.

Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions that could lead to hazardous conditions during the Friday morning commute. Lake effect snow is likely to affect Interstates 80, 90 and 94 in northwest Indiana.

More TOP STORIES News