Chicago weather: Lake effect snow could dump over 6 inches on Cook County, NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana could see over half a foot of lake effect snow overnight Thursday.for central and southern Cook County near the lakeshore as well as for northern Lake County, Indiana is in effect from midnight through 12 p.m. Friday.Lake effect snow is expected to develop late Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.The National Weather Service said areas that see the lake effect snow can expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches or more possible in some areas. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible and could reduce visibilities to less than half a mile.Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions that could lead to hazardous conditions during the Friday morning commute. Lake effect snow is likely to affect Interstates 80, 90 and 94 in northwest Indiana.