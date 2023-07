Mike Huff, a former Chicago White Sox outfielder, shows Terrell Brown how to pitch.

Terrell takes on pitching like a pro ahead the 2023 Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On July 24 & 25, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox will head to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 Wintrust Crosstown series.

Former White Sox outfielder and director of youth baseball, Mike Huff stopped by the ABC 7 studios. Huff helped Terrell Brown, ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor take on learning how to pitch.

The crosstown series return Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. As of Monday morning, there are still available for the two games. For ticket information, click here.