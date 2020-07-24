Chicago White Sox, Cubs to open 2020 season Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox and Cubs kick off their seasons at home on Friday.It won't be a typical opener for either team, with no fans in the stands due to COVID-19.Both teams will play 60 game schedules against teams from the central division in the American and National leagues.The Cubs will be airing all of their games this season on the Marquee Network, which secured a last-minute deal Friday with Comcast to carry games, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.The White Sox will get underway at 7:05 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Lucas Giolito starting on the mound for the Sox and Jose Berrios starting for the Twins.The Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6 p.m. at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks gets the nod as the Opening Day starter for the Cubs, with Brandon Woodruff starting for the Brewers.Before the MLB season got underway on Thursday, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced an expanded playoffs for this season.Sixteen teams will make the postseason, up from 10 previously. The first and second place teams in each division will make the playoffs along with two wild card spots in each league.