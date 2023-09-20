White Sox to host a summit focused on mental health

The Chicago White Sox are hosting an event with a focus on mental health and the sports culture.

It is called the Game Changers summit. The event will featured a panel that will strengthening the body and mind in sports culture. It is happening this Friday, September 22 at the Wintrust Scout Lounge inside the Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tickets are $10. Cari Roccaro of the Chicago Red Stars, joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News via Zoom to about destigmatizing the conversations surrounding mental health. For ticket and more information, click here.

Featured Panelists:

Cari Roccaro, Current Player on Chicago Red Stars/Co-host of "Butterfly Road" Podcast

Dr. Jeff Fishbein, Sport Psychologist at Chicago White Sox

Carla Suber, Director of Wellness at Chicago Bears

Michael Wiley Jr., Director of Mental Performance at Chicago Bears