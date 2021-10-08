Chicago White Sox look to even playoff series against Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2

White Sox ALDS schedule:

White Sox ALDS Roster:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are looking to bounce back Friday after falling to the Houston Astros 6-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS.Game 2 of the best-of-five series will get underway in Houston at Minute Maid Park at 1:07 p.m.Pitcher Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox and the Astros will start Framber Valdez.Game 1: Astros 6, White Sox 1Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at Houston, first pitch at 1:07 p.m. CTGame 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, first pitch at 7:07 p.m. CTGame 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón/Catchers: Zack Collins and Yasmani GrandalInfielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin SheetsOutfielders: Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew VaughnTaxi Squad: INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala