Chicago White Sox look to even playoff series against Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will get underway in Houston at Minute Maid Park at 1:07 p.m.
Pitcher Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox and the Astros will start Framber Valdez.
RELATED: 2021 MLB playoffs: ESPN predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series
White Sox ALDS schedule:
Game 1: Astros 6, White Sox 1
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at Houston, first pitch at 1:07 p.m. CT
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, first pitch at 7:07 p.m. CT
Game 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)
White Sox ALDS Roster:
Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón/
Catchers: Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal
Infielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets
Outfielders: Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn
Taxi Squad: INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala
RELATED COVERAGE:
Chicago White Sox fall to Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
ABC7 makes wager with KTRK in Houston for White Sox-Astros series
Chicago White Sox face off against Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
Chicago White Sox fans ready for 1st in-person postseason game since 2008
Chicago White Sox playoff schedule set for ALDS series against Houston Astros