1 in custody after 4 injured in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field before White Sox game

Chicago police said one person is in custody after a hit-and-run crash outside Guaranteed Rate Field before a White Sox game injured four pedestrians.

One victim flipped into vehicle as it fled onto Dan Ryan, ISP say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after four pedestrians were injured, three critically, in a terrifying hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field before a White Sox game Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the driver was taken into custody after a crash about a mile away and charges are pending.

Meanwhile, witnesses described a wild scene.

The hit-and-run happened at around 6:30 p.m., about a half an hour before the White Sox game was set to start.

Police said a silver vehicle hit four people crossing the street near 35th Street and Shields Avenue right outside the ballpark's Gate 4 entrance.

Illinois State Police and CPD immediately gave chase onto the expressway. The vehicle was stopped by troopers and appeared to crash about a mile away on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 46th Street.

"They were all on the ground. One was half on the ground half on the sidewalk the other ones were on the sidewalk," said a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

Police said one of the four victims who was hit ended up landing in the vehicle's sunroof. That victim was in the car as it fled and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 51-year-old woman was also taken to an area hospital in critical condition..

A 25-year-old man was critically injured and a 24-year-old man is listed as fair.

Witnesses were horrified.

"The next I know, the man ended up going up some sidewalk and hitting people, four people," witness Adam Jobes said. "I saw four people going up in the air. It could have been my mom and dad. And I have a wife that is ADA as well. It could have been her."

The White Sox released a statement, saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game."

An investigation by Major Accidents is ongoing, police said.