Chicago White Sox home opener: Tickets still available for Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are gearing up for their home opener Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.Tickets are still available online for Opening Day. White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live at 11 a.m. to talk about what the 2022 season has in store."Everybody's optimistic this early," Boyer said. "We're coming home with a winning record and we're just gonna push from here. We need our fans behind us, that's for sure."Fans are not only looking forward to tailgating again, but there are some new food options to try out inside the ballpark, too. New this year are pretzel-wrapped brats and a South Side favorite: The Original Rainbow Cone.Tickets and concessions are all cashless now, and there are new options for mobile ordering and pick-up or delivery to your seats."That will become the norm in all sports arenas or stadiums," Boyer said.This year, White Sox Charities are raising money to support Ukraine. Proceeds from the Opening Day Sox Split 50/50 Raffle will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts led by UNICEF and World Central Kitchen.