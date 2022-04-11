Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox home opener: Tickets still available for Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

White Sox gearing up for Opening Day 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are gearing up for their home opener Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tickets are still available online for Opening Day. White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live at 11 a.m. to talk about what the 2022 season has in store.

"Everybody's optimistic this early," Boyer said. "We're coming home with a winning record and we're just gonna push from here. We need our fans behind us, that's for sure."

Fans are not only looking forward to tailgating again, but there are some new food options to try out inside the ballpark, too. New this year are pretzel-wrapped brats and a South Side favorite: The Original Rainbow Cone.

Tickets and concessions are all cashless now, and there are new options for mobile ordering and pick-up or delivery to your seats.

"That will become the norm in all sports arenas or stadiums," Boyer said.

This year, White Sox Charities are raising money to support Ukraine. Proceeds from the Opening Day Sox Split 50/50 Raffle will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts led by UNICEF and World Central Kitchen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarmour squareguaranteed rate fieldchicago white soxseattle mariners
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Ranking MLB's City Connect uniforms
Back from suspension, Anderson helps White Sox rout Tigers
Javier Baez's dramatic walk-off hit delivers Detroit Tigers 5-4 win...
Tigers play the White Sox in series rubber match
TOP STORIES
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Easter ideas for kids from the Toy Association
IL lawmakers ban Ghost Guns with Biden set to announce regulations
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
OR sues IL-based COVID testing company, alleging millions pocketed
Show More
2nd man dies after Elgin apartment shooting: officials
Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest
LIVE: Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA stops
Willie Wilson announces Chicago mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News