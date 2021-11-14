Weather 'likely' factor in life-threatening Chicago semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway.That accident closed down all southbound lanes of I-94 near 29th Street for several hours. The lanes have since reopened.One person, the driver of the sedan involved in the crash, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.Debris was spread across multiple lanes of the expressway.Police have not said what caused the crash, but weather likely was a factor.The roads had been slick since Saturday night as a wintry mix of snow and rain came down for hours. The roads remained slippery later Sunday morning.