car crash

Weather 'likely' factor in life-threatening Chicago semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather 'likely' factor in semi truck crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

That accident closed down all southbound lanes of I-94 near 29th Street for several hours. The lanes have since reopened.

One person, the driver of the sedan involved in the crash, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Debris was spread across multiple lanes of the expressway.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but weather likely was a factor.

The roads had been slick since Saturday night as a wintry mix of snow and rain came down for hours. The roads remained slippery later Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarmour squarecar crashwinterwinter weathertruck crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Des Plaines police search for driver in fatal hit and run crash
Hit-and-run driver wanted after slamming into 6 kids, killing 2
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News