Quick Tip

As prices skyrocket, here's how to keep heating costs lower this winter

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how to keep heating costs lower this winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As natural gas prices skyrocket, the I-Team has helpful energy tips to keep heating costs lower this winter.

Winter heating prices will be at their highest level since the 2008 through 2009 season, according to the Citizens Utility Board.

The board has tips for consumers to save you money this winter.

Contact your utility company about financial assistance or payment arrangements. For customers struggling to afford their bills, the utility company may be able to offer relief.

Practice energy efficiency. Steps like dropping your thermostat just 10 degrees for at least eight hours a day could save you almost 10% on your bill over the course of a year.

Lastly, be careful before switching to an alternative supplier. Sales representatives from some of them may use the high gas prices to rope you into what could be a bad deal, the board said. Read the fine print before changing suppliers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenchicagoloopquick tipgas pricesi teamnatural gasconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Tips to avoid hassles when making holiday returns
Expert tips to avoid gift card scams
Shopkick app offers holiday-saving tips
Scammers use QR codes to embed malicious links
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News