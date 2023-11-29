Chicago winter overnight parking ban takes effect Friday

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Friday on hundreds of miles of streets.

The ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 main streets throughout the city from 3-7 a.m.

The ban will remain in effect until April 1, 2024.

."The City's Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events."

The parking ban is to help Department of Streets and Sanitation workers clear streets of snow and ice.

Violators of the ban will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day.

The vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

For more information, visit chicagoshovels.org.