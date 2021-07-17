Race to Mackinac returns on Lake Michigan after 2020 COVID-19 cancelation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Race to Mackinac returns after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.What started in 1898 with just five boats has grown to several hundred. The 112th edition of the race brings together 240 boats and 2,100 sailors from around the world to compete in the 333-mile course up Lake Michigan. The event is the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world.The Chicago Yacht Club's race includes the Black Diamond, named because all on board are expert skiers. The craft hopes to place this year. Co-owner Craig Brown said the weather is good for racing, and this could be the year."We're very excited. The whole crew has been preparing for this all year, talking about it all winter. We got a couple new sails we want to try out, and we're really looking forward to it," said Craig Brown, Michigan City, Ind. race participant.Some of the crew on the Black Diamond have placed before. It is Tyler Marshall's 17th race in annual event."You know, I always joke to the crew that this is at the top of my calendar. It's my week off to sail the Mac, don't touch money, don't touch phones, don't drive cars, just sail and be under the stars," Marshall said.The race is about a 50 to 60-hour journey from Chicago to Mackinac. It is a non-stop race, so sailors take turns with shifts, according to some sailors. The race race requires strategy and taking wind into account.