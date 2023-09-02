St. Sabina's Selah Youth Gospel Choir raising money for dream trip to South Africa

The St. Sabina's Selah Youth Choir has launched a fundraising campaign to help them achieve their dream trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

Group want to tour Robben Island where Nelson Mandela spent 18 years behind bars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Sabina's Selah Youth Choir has launched a major fundraising campaign to help the group of inner-city youth embark on a dream trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The group, ranging from seven to 18 years old, has the unique opportunity to tour Robben Island where Nelson Mandela spent 18 years of his prison sentence before the fall of apartheid. They are also planning to perform a mini concert and donate school supplies to Cape Town's Breede School of Skills that serves children with special needs.

"Our trip was originally planned for the fall of 2020 but was postponed repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic until late February 2023," said Jacinta Warnie, Minister of Youth for St. Sabina Church, who is working in collaboration with Father Michael Pfleger.

"We are making every effort to raise funds so that our children can embrace their cultural heritage, help others, and see beyond our city streets."

Ways to Give:

The deadline is fast approaching for the final payment and the singers and parents are making a major push to raise the necessary funds by hosting bake sales and selling candy and popcorn. You can make a purchase here: https://popup.doublegood.com/s/xy77c9k0

You can also donate to the choir's GoFundMe campaign here: https://gofund.me/c52cdca1

Cash donations can be made via check, payable to "St. Sabina Youth Ministry" mailed to St. Sabina Church, Attn Jacinta Warnie, 1210 West 78th Place, Chicago, IL 60620.

The group is also accepting Zelle payments to "jacinta@saintsabina.org" which goes directly into the kids' account.