Chicago's Buckingham Fountain will flow once again with 'flip of switch'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Buckingham Fountain will flow once again this summer.

The Chicago Park District confirmed Tuesday that the city will flip the switch on May 22.

The nearly 94-year-old fountain has not been active since 2019.

It was not turned on last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city traditionally holds a big event with live music to turn the iconic fountain on but this year's celebration will be virtual, according to ComEd.

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain is gearing up for summer, with a test of its jets today.



A ComEd sweepstakes winner will once again revive the fountain.

This is the seventh year that ComEd partners with the Park District for "Switch on Summer."

The fountain is one of the largest in the world and is located off of Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

It typically runs from 8 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from May through Mid-October, according to the Park District's website

While in operation, the fountain shoots out water up to 150 feet into the air and is on display for 20 minutes every hour, the website said.
