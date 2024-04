Mayor Brandon Johnson holds announcement on streamlining development approval processes | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is speaking at an event Friday afternoon in downtown.

He is attending the Cut the Tape Report Announcement. The event is about streamlining development approval processes for affordable housing.

The announcement is being held at 1 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Rotunda.

