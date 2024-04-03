Mayor Brandon Johnson moving forward with plan to convert downtown offices to housing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to move forward with the LaSalle Street Reimagined Initiative Wednesday morning.

It's an initiative from 2022, a plan by then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, to convert property into residential space.

Wednesday, Mayor Johnson cemented that idea, to turn four outdated office space buildings, at 208 South LaSalle, 30 North LaSalle, 79 West Monroe, and 111 West Monroe, all in the central business district, into apartments, with at least 30 percent of the units providing affordable housing.

"We are in the process of recovering from the impact of the pandemic, resulting in vacancies particularly our storefronts and offices, additionally evolving conditions and workplaces and retail are changing," Mayor Johnson said. "We have to respond to these changes (but to) the four projects that we are announcing today represent more than $528 million total in investment."

The projects will collectively repurpose about 40 floors of vacant and underused space and will offer approximately $150 million in tax increment financing to the developers who plan to renovate the buildings.

"One of the largest adaptive reuse efforts to move forward within any central business districts in the United States... contributing to a dynamic mixes of upper story uses that will also resonate ground level within the public realm and local stores and restaurants," Ciere Boatright, Chicago Department of Planning and Development commissioner, said.

City leaders announced they're moving forward with the LaSalle Street Reimagined Initiative, which was first introduced by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Proponents believe the use of TIF money would help encourage new owners while those that oppose question where the money will come from and if taxpayer dollars should be allocated to restore downtown.

The mayor announced plans to include more buildings in the project in the future.

The current plans must be approved by the City Council as well as other committees including the Chicago Community Development Commission.