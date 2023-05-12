NASCAR tweaks downtown Chicago street race plans to address residents' concerns

NASCAR is announcing tweaks to its plans for its downtown street race in July, after months of concern from Chicagoans.

Among the changes, NASCAR said it will work to make sure the lakefront and Museum Campus are still accessible. Just last week, the Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium released changes in their schedule because of the race.

NASCAR also said it's cutting down on the time that the roads will be closed to minimize the impact the race has on people living near the course.

Most closures will not start until the week of June 25.

Race cars will also have mufflers to decrease their noise.

The NASCAR race will take place July 1-2. The proposed course will take drivers onto major city roads like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around Grant Park.

Street closures, parking restrictions surrounding Chicago NASCAR race released

The race will lead to more street closures starting in June.

Full list of closures:

- Sunday, June 25 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Jackson between Michigan and Columbus and closure of Columbus between Jackson and Roosevelt

- Monday, June 26 - Beginning at 6 a.m.: Closure of Congress Plaza Drive and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Tuesday, June 27 - Beginning at 6 a.m.: Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt for track barrier installation.

- Wednesday, June 28 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo and Roosevelt for track barrier installation.

- Thursday, June 29 - Beginning at 8 p.m.: Closure of northbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson

- Thursday, June 29 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Drive and McFetridge and closure of Roosevelt between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Friday, June 30 - Beginning at 5 p.m.: Closure of southbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson

