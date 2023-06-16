Chicago boy, 7, drowns in Lake Michigan near Portage, IN

There was a child drowning accident Thursday. A Chicago boy, 7, drowned in Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana and Riverwalk Beach.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Chicago drowned in Lake Michigan, while a beach hazard was in effect Thursday.

Investigators said the child was playing in waist-deep water about 4:50 p.m. near the Portage, Indiana lakefront and Riverwalk Beach, when he drifted out.

A family member tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

The child was found near Ogden Dunes about 20 minutes later.

He was taken to Northwest Health-Portage hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy completed Friday morning showed the boy's cause of death was accidental drowning.

The child's identity was not immediately released.