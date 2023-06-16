WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago boy, 7, drowns in Lake Michigan near Portage, IN

Child found near Ogden Dunes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 5:04PM
Chicago boy, 7, drowns in Lake Michigan near Portage
EMBED <>More Videos

There was a child drowning accident Thursday. A Chicago boy, 7, drowned in Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana and Riverwalk Beach.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Chicago drowned in Lake Michigan, while a beach hazard was in effect Thursday.

Investigators said the child was playing in waist-deep water about 4:50 p.m. near the Portage, Indiana lakefront and Riverwalk Beach, when he drifted out.

A family member tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

RELATED: Man drowns on honeymoon; thieves steal couple's belongings in Hawaii, friends say

The child was found near Ogden Dunes about 20 minutes later.

He was taken to Northwest Health-Portage hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy completed Friday morning showed the boy's cause of death was accidental drowning.

The child's identity was not immediately released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW