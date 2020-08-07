10-year-old hit by car in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The incident happened in the 2900-block of W Cullom Avenue, police said.The 10-year-old was hit at round 5:54 p.m., fire officials said.The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.The fire department did not know the condition of the child as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.