Chicago police investigating child luring incident near Humboldt Park elementary school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about a child luring incident that happened near a Northwest Side school Saturday afternoon.

A male suspect whose age is in the late 30's to early 40's is wanted after he allegedly attempted to lure a minor, police said.

The incident happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Keeler Avenue, police said. A 16-year-old female victim and her six-year-old nephew were at that location, the playground of Brian Piccolo Elementary school, when they were approached by the suspect.

The man spoke to the victim in Spanish, who did not understand him, police said. He attempted to lure the minors by gesturing them to move to a more secluded location on the playground, according to the victim.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with more information that may help the investigation are asked to call area detectives at (312)746-8251.

