Chicago man charged with using Snapchat to ask minors for sexually explicit videos, photos: FBI

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is facing child pornography charges after he allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to entice children.
The FBI said Michael Ramos used at least 12 Snapchat usernames to ask minors to send him sexually explicit videos and photos.
The investigation into Ramos began with a tip and a digital paper trail. And, federal investigators believe there are many more victims in this case.
Ramos has pleaded not guilty to four counts of child pornography and is currently in federal custody.