Elburn veterinarian, dog show judge pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King was ordered to remain in custody on federal child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King was ordered to remain in custody on federal child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King was ordered to remain in custody on federal child pornography charges.

Elburn veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show judge Adam King was ordered to remain in custody on federal child pornography charges.

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area Veterinarian plead not guilty Thursday to child pornography charges.

Prosecutors accuse Elburn man Adam King of distributing video showing minors being abused to someone in New York. They also said he's a danger to children, including his newborn child.

King's attorney argued last week he is not a flight risk, and that King's parents could be custodial adults if he were release on home confinement. His father testified in the detention hearing, as did King's husband, who testified he moved in with his parents and would stay there with the couple's soon-to-be-born child.

According to the complaint, "King is employed as a staff ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago and the Ophthalmology Department Lead for MedVet nationally."

READ MORE | Elburn veterinarian charged with child porn, allegedly said he wanted to abuse his baby after birth

He's also described as a dog breeder and dog show judge for the American Kennel Club who planned to judge the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in May.

SEE ALSO | Northwest suburban Taekwondo instructor facing child porn charges

In a statement, a spokesperson for the American Kennel Club said they're aware of the situation, adding, "His judging privileges with both the American Kennel Club and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are revoked. We continue to follow the situation."

ABC7 has reached out to MedVet's corporate office for comment.